Cebu moves to upgrade Malabuyoc Hospital

THE Cebu Provincial Government has taken a significant step toward upgrading the Mariano Jesus Cuenco Memorial Hospital in Malabuyoc into a Level 1 hospital after signing a Deed of Usufruct with the municipal government, a key requirement for the facility’s planned transition.

In a press conference on Wednesday, June 17, 2026, Cebu Gov. Pamela Baricuatro said the agreement grants the province the authority to use, develop and manage the hospital property while ownership remains with the Municipality of Malabuyoc.

The arrangement paves the way for the hospital’s upgrade and the expansion of healthcare services in southwestern Cebu.

Hospital ugrade planned

To bring more advanced healthcare services closer to residents, the Capitol aims to transform the facility from an infirmary into a fully licensed Level 1 general hospital capable of providing a wider range of medical services.

The initiative forms part of the Provincial Government’s broader effort to strengthen healthcare delivery in communities located far from major medical centers.

Provincial officials said the upgrade is expected to improve access to timely medical care for residents of Malabuyoc and nearby municipalities.

The project is also viewed as a long-term investment in the health infrastructure of southwestern Cebu, helping address the growing healthcare needs of communities in the area.

Enhanced medical services

Once upgraded, the hospital is expected to offer expanded services, including surgical procedures, clinical laboratory testing and blood station facilities.

The additional services are expected to benefit not only residents of Malabuyoc but also patients from neighboring towns who currently travel long distances to access higher-level healthcare services.

”Level 1 means they can already perform surgeries. They already have two anesthesia machines and, if I’m not mistaken, there is already a surgeon there,” Baricuatro said.

The governor said the upgrade is part of the province’s efforts to improve access to healthcare services in underserved communities and reduce the need for patients to travel long distances for treatment. / Jhoyenn Sumayang, CNU Intern