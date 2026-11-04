Cebu MSMEs get AI, digital skills training

SMALL and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in Cebu are gaining access to artificial intelligence (AI) tools and digital marketing skills aimed at improving their operations, expanding their customer base and strengthening their competitiveness as more businesses shift to online platforms.

Grab Philippines has brought back its Grab Asenso: Digital Diskarte Learning Program to Cebu for a second consecutive year, providing more than 100 local food businesses with training in digital content creation, product photography, branding and social media strategies.

The program, conducted in partnership with the International Trade Centre (ITC), a joint agency of the United Nations and the World Trade Organization, also introduced participants to AI-powered tools and digital payment solutions that could help streamline business operations.

MSMEs account for more than 80 percent of active GrabFood restaurant partners in Cebu, highlighting the importance of smaller enterprises to the platform’s local merchant network.

The training covered the use of digital content to strengthen brand visibility and attract customers, with ITC experts providing hands-on guidance on product photography, content creation and social media planning.

Participants also learned about Grab’s digital business tools, including the GrabMerchant AI Assistant, which can help manage routine tasks such as updating menus and operating hours and consolidate customer feedback to identify areas for improvement.

Other tools introduced were GrabAds Spotlight Campaigns, which allow merchants to increase their visibility on the platform, and Tap & Scan to Pay, which enables businesses to accept QR code and card payments through a smartphone.

Kyna Ong, regional manager for Visayas at Grab Philippines, said the initiative seeks to make digital capabilities and business tools more accessible to enterprises regardless of size.

Supports business expansion

Cebu City Mayor Nestor Archival said the training could help local businesses improve their use of AI, digital marketing, photography and delivery services, while supporting business expansion and job creation.

Local businesses that have used digital platforms to expand their reach also shared their experiences during the program.

The Abaca Group, which operates brands including Abaca Baking Company, Maya and Tavolata, joined GrabFood in 2020. Managing director and partner Patrick Henry Corpuz said the platform helped the group reach new customer segments and use consumer data to develop products suited for online orders.

He said customer feedback also prompted the group to improve packaging and streamline restaurant operations.

Hukad, which has partnered with Grab since 2019, has also used platform analytics to guide its expansion plans, including the development of sister brands An’dale, Gana Bowls and Kushi Izakaya.

Jeanette Yap, senior operations head of Hukad, said customer and sales data help the company assess expansion opportunities in Cebu and Mindanao.

Dessert Factory, meanwhile, said its participation in Grab’s merchant programs has provided opportunities to reach customers beyond its physical stores.

Grab said its Asenso learning caravans and merchant masterclasses have reached 10 cities in 2026, including Bacolod, Iloilo, Cagayan de Oro, Baguio and Puerto Princesa, as it expands the initiative to other areas. / KOC