Cebu MSMEs hit 16.9% sales growth at DTI Fair

EIGHT Cebu-based exhibitors that participated in the recently concluded 2024 DTI Bagong Pilipinas National Trade Fair collectively generated a total P1,821,875 in sales.

This represents a 16.9 percent increase from the previous year’s exhibit, highlighting the strong market presence and competitiveness of Cebu’s micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in the national arena, the Department of Trade and Industry-Cebu Provincial Office (DTI-Cebu) said.

The trade fair, which took place from Aug. 21 to 25, 2024 in SM Megamall, adopted the theme “Go Green! Go Local!” It drew thousands of attendees interested in sustainability and Filipino craftsmanship.

According to DTI-Cebu, Cebu was well represented by eight MSMEs — Adorno’72 Home Decors (Liloan), Almar Jewelry Manufacturing (Cordova), Dierde Export Trading (City of Talisay), Hannah’s Handicraft (Minglanilla), Island RKOC Home Decors & Accessories (Cebu City), JER Shell Craft Trading (Cebu City), JJW Fashion Center (Minglanilla) and Ver & Ver Handicrafts Trading (Lapu-Lapu City) — all supported by the DTI’s One Town, One Product (Otop) Philippines program.

These enterprises highlighted the island’s rich cultural heritage and innovative approach to sustainability. They showcased a wide range of products that combine traditional craftsmanship with modern, eco-friendly designs, reinforcing Cebu’s position as a hub for artisanal excellence and innovation.

DTI-Cebu Provincial Director Rose Mae Quiñanola said the participation of Cebu’s MSMEs in the 2024 DTI Bagong Pilipinas National Trade Fair highlights the ongoing success of government initiatives aimed at promoting local innovation and sustainability.

“Through continued support, these enterprises are poised to make even greater contributions to the regional economy and the broader creative industry,” she said.

The National Trade Fair, organized by the DTI–Bureau of Domestic Trade Promotion in partnership with the Otop Philippines program under the MSME Development Group, provided a valuable platform for Cebu’s MSMEs.

The event featured an array of holiday décor, home furnishings and handcrafted items, all emphasizing sustainable practices.

To further support these enterprises, the fair also integrated e-commerce platforms and social media channels, helping MSMEs reach a wider audience and continue to grow their market presence. / KOC