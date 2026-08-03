Cebu Music Festival returns to California for a third year of music, community

Despite the hurdles, Wagas said his stubborn belief, the support of his wife Dadarl and the dedication of the festival’s board members — Mary Ann Colina, Carey and Jenny Tamboboy, Christina Emphasis and Sinulog chairman Jay Montecillo — along with fellow Cebuano and Bisaya musicians, volunteers and supporters, kept the vision alive.

‘‘We achieved our goal. Not financially, because that was never our purpose, but culturally. Seeing our community reconnect with its roots has made every sacrifice worthwhile. More interestingly, we are starting to be recognized globally.’’

Since its debut, attendance has grown each year, drawing also non-Bisaya Filipinos and non-Filipino audiences curious about the region’s music and culture.

One of last year’s most memorable additions was the Bisaya Cultural Show, which Wagas said moved many older Cebuanos to tears as timeless classics such as “Matud Nila,” “Usahay” and “Kinsa Siya” were performed live. The Max Surban-Yoyoy Villame Tribute also became a crowd favorite for longtime Bisaya music fans.

This year’s festival has also received stronger backing from the community. Catholic dioceses across the Sacramento area have joined efforts to promote the event and sell tickets, while Dance Social Connect Sacramento will participate in the inaugural Sinulog Street Parade and expanded cultural showcase.

Beyond staging performances, Wagas believes the festival is helping reshape how younger Filipino-Americans view their Bisaya identity.

‘‘It’s still a challenge because many parents, though certainly not all, grew up with the colonial mentality that viewed Bisaya music as ‘baduy’ (corny). However, we’re slowly changing that perception.’’

He has been encouraged to see young Bisaya-Americans beginning to embrace the culture by forming their own bands, including The Haranas and Ulrich Acaso, who are both joining this year’s lineup.

Another boost to that mission has come from Bai Cebu Lechon in Roseville, which has become a gathering place where Cebuanos and Bisaya people can enjoy great food and build friendships.

One of the festival’s most meaningful impacts has been on musicians themselves.

‘‘Since its inception, the festival has inspired many Cebuano and Bisaya musicians who had set aside music to focus on work in the United States to rediscover their passion,’’ Wagas shared.

He added that the event has opened doors for local artists through increased exposure, commercial bookings and performance opportunities. Interest has also grown well beyond California, with inquiries pouring in from Cebuano and Bisaya musicians across the United States and overseas hoping to join future editions.

What’s new this year

Set for Sept. 19, from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. at The Grounds in Roseville, California, the third Cebu Music Festival-USA will introduce its biggest expansion yet.

The festivities begin with the festival’s first-ever Sinulog Street Parade, leading the procession are the Natomas Dancers of Divine Mercy Parish in Natomas, California, the Siquijor Descendants St. Francis of Assisi Association of America and other participating cultural groups and community organizations.

At noon, the Bisaya Cultural Show takes center stage, showcasing the rich traditions of the Visayas through live performances of timeless Bisaya classics, folk and modern dances and a special Max Surban-Yoyoy Villame Tribute honoring two beloved icons of Bisaya music and comedy. Mandaue native Mary Ann Colina, widely known as ‘‘The Singing Nurse of Sacramento,’’ will perform a solo set of well-loved Bisaya songs, while G2 Band, together with Jhandee and Jun Delfin, will lead an afternoon of music, laughter and nostalgia.

Beginning at 2 p.m., the Global Music Fest expands the celebration with an international lineup of Cebuano and Bisaya artists from the United States and abroad. Audiences can expect a diverse mix of musical genres, including folk, country, reggae, metal, ‘80s new wave, ‘90s alternative rock, BisRock, classic rock, jazz and Original Cebuano Music (OCM). Featured performers include Troy Degamo of 40 The Band, Wagas, Mikka, Colina, G2, Right as Rain, Mark Malacas, Midway Bound, Roads of Water, Honey Mustard, Jo Amores, Armand Vailoces, Paul Marundan, Jude Cinco, John Taladua, Mike Ramos, Rowin Acaso, Bryan Cohn, Tom Stewart, Nonoy, Jhandee, Jun Delfin, The Haranas, DJ Odie, Peter Aguilar, Alvin Gabrera, Izzy Cagalawan, Catrina Isabelle, Ulrich Acaso, Benzj and special guest performer Arianne Del.

The celebration concludes with the festival’s signature All-Star Dance Party, headlined by Mikka, Colina, G2 and Degamo.

Wagas said he is grateful to see the efforts of pioneers such as Mel Libre, Manny Lapingcao, Degamo, Local Ground, McRey and many others finally bringing Bisaya music further into the mainstream.

‘‘My vision is for Cebu Music Festival-USA to become an extension of that Bisaya cultural renaissance. I dream of making it an annual gathering place for Cebuanos and Bisaya people from around the world — a celebration of our culture, heritage, identity and pride, all brought together through the universal language of music.’’