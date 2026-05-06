Cebu Music to the Capital

And now, we have a generation that thrives on 10 seconds of what was supposed to be a bite out of a four-minute fruit; the result of a painstaking music production process. Worse, albums are out, playlists are in. Songs are skipped faster than fast food deliveries booked on a priority queue, promising your pizza arrives as if it was just lifted fresh out of the pugon. An optimist would call this a diversification of taste. A pessimist would call it laziness.

Now come the Three Amigos — three musical outfits from the Queen City of the South, under the guidance of independent music label Melt Records — setting foot in the capital, ready to share the soundtracks of their lives.

Coloura of pop-rock fame. The Rising Tide delivering a tsunami of heavy tunes. Keith Human with emotional folk-rock tracks rooted in everyday life. These artists will be in Manila for a series of shows, finding themselves on stage in front of a new audience.

And in this new age of casual music listeners, nonetheless.

SunStar Lifestyle asks: “How does it feel playing in Manila and showcasing a representation of Cebu music?”

Jake Relacion, Coloura:

How does it feel playing in Manila and showcasing a representation of Cebu music?

We’re really excited since it’s going to be our first time playing in Manila. It’s such an honor for us to represent Cebu alongside The Rising Tide and Keith Human and to share the stage with bands like Irrevocable, Tidal and Lara.

We’re also looking forward to exploring the area, meeting new people and hopefully connecting with listeners who vibe with our music. It’ll be nice to hear their thoughts and see how they resonate with our songs.

And of course — food. We’re planning to arrive a day early so we can check out some food and coffee spots around the area. Food is life, HA!

Overall, we really can’t wait to play and share our music.

Keith Human:

It all feels so surreal — it’s like your inner child is hyping up your present self and your present self is still in disbelief that it is happening. I remember having visions of playing in Luzon ever since I learned how to pick up an instrument and play, write songs and grab a mic and sing. Stepping on the very stage where your favorite OPM band’s favorite OPM band are weekend regulars is a big pinch-me moment especially for a dreamer like me. I’m just hoping they’d enjoy our set or at least, leave with an impression that encapsulates the words of Andre 3000 that goes: “The South’s got something to say.”

Vince Garces, TRT:

We’re proud to represent Cebu and share our music in Manila. It’s also humbling — we hope it helps shine more light on Cebuano artists too.

Dave Orat, TRT:

Playing in another city is always a joy. Especially Manila where the main scene of the Philippines is. I feel excited everytime we play there and happy that we actually get to meet new people.