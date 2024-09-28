Cebu named 'Asia's Leading Wedding Destination'

Cebu has been recognized as Asia’s Leading Wedding Destination at the 2024 World Travel Awards (WTA) Asia and Oceania Gala Ceremony, held on Sept. 3, 2024 at City of Dreams, Manila.

Known for its scenic landscapes, cultural richness and diverse wedding venues, Cebu stood out among its regional peers, reaffirming its status as a premier choice for both local and international couples.

Cebu’s appeal as a wedding destination is largely attributed to its variety of picturesque locations. The province is home to over 170 churches, offering couples a wealth of options for traditional ceremonies. Many of these churches, such as the historic Simala Lindogon Church, Cebu Metropolitan Cathedral, and the centuries-old St. Peter and Paul Bantayan Church, date back to the Spanish colonial era, adding a layer of heritage and history to wedding celebrations.

Beyond churches, Cebu offers a wide range of venues for other types of ceremonies. From luxury resorts on Mactan Island’s white sandy beaches to the flower-filled landscapes of Sirao Flower Garden, the province has options to suit any couple’s vision — whether it be a grand seaside celebration or an intimate garden wedding. For couples seeking a more cultural experience, venues like Casa Gorordo Museum, with its colonial architecture, provide a unique setting for a Filipiniana-themed wedding.

The Philippines also garnered multiple other accolades at the WTA, including titles for Asia’s Leading Tourist Attraction (Intramuros), Asia’s Leading Luxury Island Destination (Boracay) and Asia’s Leading Beach Destination.

Cebu’s recognition as a wedding destination is complemented by its vibrant culinary scene and rich tradition of craftsmanship. From the famed Cebu lechon to a variety of international and local dishes, the province offers a culinary experience that ensures wedding receptions leave guests satisfied. Additionally, Cebu’s artisans and suppliers offer unique wedding souvenirs and world-class entertainment, often featuring local performers.

