Cebu Newscoop to hold 25th general assembly

THE Cebu News Workers Multipurpose Cooperative (Cebu Newscoop) will hold its 25th general assembly on Saturday, April 27, 2024.

The event will be held at the Marcelo Fernan Theater of the Marcelo B. Fernan Cebu Press Center in Sudlon, Barangay Lahug, Cebu City, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

A mass, which will be presided over by Fr. Celso Magbanua, will be held before Cebu Newscoop’s general assembly. Door prizes await Cebu Newscoop’s members who are in good standing.

Awards

During the general assembly, the cooperative will recognize its members who have contributed to its progress. Among the awardees will be four members who have shown the highest increase in share capital from January to December 2023.

Three members will also be recognized for having the highest patronage refund and the highest total interest of loan paid to Cebu Newscoop, a cooperative of media workers in Cebu.

History

The cooperative was originally organized with 34 members from the print media — SunStar Publishing Inc., The Freeman and Cebu Daily News, which is now known as CDN Digital. It was registered with the Cooperative Development Authority on Sept. 10, 1996.

The cooperative amended its by-laws on June 14, 2004, expanding its membership to broadcast media workers, and people who work for advertising agencies, manpower agencies, news dealers and distributors.

On April 15, 2016, the cooperative’s membership was further expanded to the Cebu community, or people who do not work in the media industry.

Cebu Newscoop has over 2,100 members with P52.8 million in total assets.