Cebu now key to country’s cruise map

CEBU is set to become a key anchor of the Philippines’ cruise tourism strategy, as the National Government moves to expand the country’s presence on regional and international cruise itineraries, Tourism Secretary Christina Garcia Frasco said.

Speaking at a tourism stakeholders’ gathering in Cebu last week, Frasco said it was “baffling” that the province had long been absent from the country’s cruise tourism map, despite its strong air connectivity, diverse attractions and established hospitality sector.

“That has now changed,” Frasco said, noting that Cebu recently welcomed its first international cruise ship in many years, the mv Odyssey, which docked shortly after the earthquake and brought in passengers who had already traveled to more than 140 countries.

She said Cebu will play a “pivotal role” in the Department of Tourism’s (DOT) cruise tourism development plans, as the agency works to grow cruise arrivals alongside air and marine connectivity.

Cruise tourism seen as growth driver

Frasco positioned cruise tourism as a complementary growth driver for Cebu’s broader tourism economy, which recorded more than five million overnight tourists in 2024.

She said cruise calls can help disperse visitors to northern and southern Cebu, benefiting local tour operators, guides, restaurants and small businesses, particularly in emerging destinations.

The cruise push forms part of a broader strategy to strengthen Cebu’s role as the country’s leading international gateway outside Manila, alongside expanded flight routes, improved road access to coastal destinations and investments in tourist rest areas.

Government support and recovery

Frasco said the National Government is aligning cruise tourism development with recovery efforts following recent earthquakes and typhoons, which affected thousands of tourism workers across Cebu.

She added that improving visitor convenience, safety and access to destinations remains critical to sustaining investor and cruise line confidence, alongside infrastructure upgrades and climate-resilient tourism planning.

According to a Philippine News Agency report, the Philippines is looking to receive 127 cruise ship calls in 2026, describing this as a reflection of cruise operators’ “sustained engagement” with the country.

The initial figure comes as the Philippines strengthens collaboration with cruise stakeholders to boost the sector’s recovery and growth.

“Cruise tourism, for us in the Philippines, is not only about arrivals. It is about the entire Philippine experience, the jobs created, the businesses sustained and the communities empowered,” said Frasco.

Until the end of 2025, the DOT expects 136 cruise calls to bring a total of 43,369 passengers to Philippine shores, with Manila continuing to serve as the country’s leading cruise gateway, followed by Puerto Princesa

and Boracay.

As of this posting, the DOT said nearly 7,000 cruise visa waivers have been issued, easing travel for cruise passengers and reinforcing the country’s accessibility. / KOC / PNA