Cebu office vacancy may hit 20% on AI, new supply

OFFICE vacancy in Cebu is now projected to climb to 18 percent to 20 percent by end-2026, significantly higher than earlier estimates of around 15 percent, as artificial intelligence (AI) adoption and a surge in new supply weigh on demand, particularly from the information technology-business process management (IT-BPM) sector.

Latest market data from CBRE Philippines show early indications that AI is beginning to dampen office demand, particularly among IT-BPM firms that have traditionally driven leasing activity.

“The decline in demand from IT-BPM is no longer avoidable. AI-augmented work is already being deployed across companies,” said Jie Espinosa, country head for leasing & advisory services at CBRE Philippines, during the group’s Pagtanaw Q1 2026 Cebu Market Briefing on Friday, April 17, 2026.

While the contraction is not yet steep, firms are becoming more cautious. Lease negotiations are taking longer, with decision timelines stretching from the previous three to six months to as long as 12 to 18 months, signaling tempered expansion plans.

External risks are also adding uncertainty. Espinosa cited geopolitical tensions in the Middle East as a potential drag on business sentiment, with some companies reportedly reconsidering expansion and even exploring wider work-from-home (WFH) arrangements — moves that could further reduce office absorption.

The shift in demand is already visible in leasing activity.

In the first quarter of 2026, Cebu recorded a historic high of around 30 transactions, but total leased space remained modest. Average deal size dropped sharply to between 150 and 400 square meters (sq.m.), far below the roughly 1,500 sq.m. average seen in 2025.

CBRE Philippines described the market as “active but unproductive,” with smaller, fragmented deals replacing large-scale expansions typically driven by IT-BPM occupiers.

This marks a sharp contrast to 2025, when Cebu posted its strongest leasing performance on record. Demand more than doubled year-on-year, driven largely by IT-BPM firms, with 84 transactions completed and several buildings in core districts reaching full occupancy.

Cebu supply overhang

Moreover, CBRE said the market is now entering a more challenging phase as a wave of new office supply comes online.

Developers are set to deliver about 110,000 sq.m. of additional office space in 2026, including large-format developments such as a 60,000-sq.m. project in the South Road Properties (SRP). Much of this new inventory consists of large floor plates that may take time to absorb amid shrinking tenant requirements.

“The market will need time to digest the incoming supply,” Espinosa said, noting a growing mismatch between available large spaces and declining transaction sizes.

Total available office space in Cebu has already reached around 178,000 sq.m., with a significant share located in fringe areas where landlords are facing weaker demand and downward pressure on rents.

Vacancies may be understated

Espinosa also warned that headline vacancy rates may not fully reflect actual market conditions due to so-called “shadow supply.”

Shadow supply refers to office spaces that are expected to become available soon — such as those slated for non-renewal or downsizing — but have not yet been officially recorded as vacant.

While prime submarkets like Cebu IT Park and Cebu Business Park still show relatively manageable vacancy levels, market participants are already factoring in higher effective vacancy.

“Developers, brokers and occupiers are negotiating as if vacancies are already higher,” Espinosa said, adding that official vacancy figures are likely to rise further once these spaces formally return to the market.

Outlook

With weaker first-quarter leasing performance, CBRE Philippines said matching last year’s record demand will be difficult.

The combination of AI-driven efficiency, hybrid work arrangements and incoming supply is expected to keep pressure on occupancy and rental growth through the rest of 2026.

“The question now is no longer just about demand growth, but how much space that demand actually requires,” Espinosa said.

Industry players added that future strategies will hinge on a deeper understanding of tenant needs, cost structures and the evolving role of office space in a more flexible, technology-driven work environment. / KOC