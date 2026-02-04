Cebu officials study China’s circular economy model for waste management reforms

THE Cebu Provincial Government began its official study visit to China’s Fujian Province on Wednesday, February 4, 2026, with Governor Pamela Baricuatro leading a delegation to the Hongmiaoling Circular Economy Ecological Industrial Park in Fuzhou City to explore sustainable solutions to Cebu’s growing waste management challenges.

In a Facebook post of the Cebu Province's official page, the Provincial Government said the visit formed part of its efforts to learn from global best practices in environmental management, particularly in reducing landfill dependence and improving resource recovery.

The Hongmiaoling facility operates as a “no open landfill” industrial park, processing nearly all collected waste through advanced treatment technologies.

Cebu officials observed specialized plants handling household garbage, hazardous medical waste, plastics, kitchen waste, and construction debris, all operating under strict environmental standards.

A key highlight of the tour was the park’s waste-to-energy facility, which converts large volumes of waste into electricity daily using high efficiency incineration technology paired with rigorous emissions controls.

The system enables waste to be transformed into power for homes and industries while minimizing environmental impact.

The park is considered a benchmark for circular economy practices in Fujian Province, reflecting long-term investments in environmental infrastructure that allow urban growth without compromising sustainability.

Baricuatro said the exposure to modern waste treatment systems aligns with Cebu’s push for innovative and future-ready solutions to address its solid waste management concerns.

She added that lessons from international models could guide the province’s long-term strategies on waste segregation, landfill reduction, and the possible adoption of waste-to-energy technologies.

The visit is part of Cebu’s broader initiative to strengthen international cooperation and identify scalable environmental solutions that could support more resilient and sustainable development in the province. (Jasten Arrogante and Jean Llaneta, BiPSU interns)