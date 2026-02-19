Cebu okays P1.7B education fund

THE Cebu Provincial School Board (PSB) has approved a P1.7 billion education budget for 2026 during its first meeting of the year.

Governor Pamela Baricuatro announced the approval in a press conference on Wednesday, Feb. 18, 2026.

Baricuatro said the funding, sourced from the Special Education Fund (SEF), is intended to ensure no Cebuano learner is left behind.

Of the total budget, about P1.4 billion was immediately allocated for priority programs and infrastructure projects, including P700 million for “smart classrooms” to promote technology-enabled learning and P295.9 million for temporary learning shelters to replace classrooms damaged by the 2025 earthquakes.

The Department of Education (DepEd) 7 earlier reported 269 damaged classrooms in Cebu following the earthquake, consistent with the Provincial Capitol’s post-disaster needs assessment.

The PSB also approved P335.9 million for school supplies, instructional materials, and other operational needs for learners from kindergarten to Grade 12.

Additional allocations include P13 million for armchairs, P10 million for sports equipment, P3.48 million for early childhood education materials, including ukuleles, and P30 million for literacy and numeracy recovery programs.

Funds were also set aside for teacher and personnel training, educational research, and school governance support.

Financial assistance was likewise approved for student participation in the Cebu Provincial Sports and Cultural Festival, the Central Visayas Regional Athletic Association meet, and the Palarong Pambansa, as well as campus journalism, science and math fairs, scouting programs, student leadership development, special education, and cultural initiatives.

Baricuatro, who chairs the PSB, said education remains a priority of her administration.

“Education is the foundation of our future. When we invest in our schools, we invest in the dreams of every Cebuano child. Our goal is clear — to create learning environments that are safe, inclusive, and responsive to the needs of our students and teachers,” she said. / CDF