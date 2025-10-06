Cebu open for business after earthquake

THE Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) in Central Visayas said on Sunday, Oct. 5, 2025, that Cebu remains open for business following the 6.9-magnitude earthquake that struck the province on Sept. 30.

In a statement, DTI said power, water and communication services have been partly restored in the northern towns of Bogo City, San Remigio, Medellin, Daanbantayan, Tabogon, Borbon, Tabuelan and Sogod — the areas most affected by

the quake.

“Access roads have been cleared and the supply of basic goods has stabilized with support from major retailers and coordinated logistics from government and private partners,” DTI said.

While reconstruction of damaged homes, public facilities and water systems continues, local markets have reopened and small businesses have resumed operations, DTI said.

The rest of Cebu province — including the cities of Cebu, Mandaue and Lapu-Lapu — remains safe, accessible and fully operational, with trade, tourism and investment activities ongoing, the agency added.

DTI said it is monitoring prices and supplies of basic goods to enforce the mandatory price freeze under the State of Calamity.

The agency is also assessing affected micro, small and medium enterprises to help them access recovery financing and livelihood support.

“We assure travelers, investors and businesses that Cebu remains open and active. DTI is working with local governments and the private sector to assist affected areas and speed up recovery,” DTI said. / KOC