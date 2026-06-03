Cebu opens P6.39-M tourist rest stop in Bogo

THE Cebu Provincial Government opened a tourist service center and rest area in Barangay La Paz on Wednesday, expanding amenities for travelers in northern Cebu with a facility worth P6.39 million.

The project, named “Hapitanan sa Sugbo,” serves as a rest stop for motorists and commuters along a major route in the province while also promoting local food and handicrafts.

Governor Pamela Baricuatro led the inauguration with Bogo City Mayor Maria Cielo Martinez, Rep. Sun Shimura, and Board Member Kerrie Keane Shimura.

The center features local delicacies such as torta, pintos, bukayo, and ube hopia, alongside woven bags, salakot, and other souvenir items highlighting northern Cebu’s products.

Officials said the facility is intended to improve travel convenience while supporting local tourism and small producers in the area.