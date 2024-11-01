Cebu Pacific accepts 3 more aircraft deliveries in October

CEBU Pacific (CEB) took three consecutive deliveries of aircraft in October to support the growing demand for air travel and ongoing network expansion efforts.

In a statement sent, the new aircraft deliveries included two A321neos, which arrived on Oct. 23 and 30, and an A320ceo, which arrived on Oct. 28. This raises the total number of aircraft delivered to CEB this year to 15 so far.

“We’re excited to expand our fleet with these additional aircraft ahead of the peak travel season in December. These deliveries are a key part of our continuous efforts to expand routes and enhance our service, allowing us to better serve the increasing number of travelers,” said Xander Lao, CEB president and chief commercial officer.

Airbus NEOs are the latest-generation aircraft that burn 15 percent less fuel per flight and produce less noise compared to the previous generation. The reduction in fuel consumption leads to a corresponding reduction in aircraft carbon emissions.

On Oct. 2, CEB announced that it has signed a landmark purchase agreement with Airbus and Pratt & Whitney, an RTX business, for up to 152 A321neo aircraft, equipped with Pratt & Whitney GTF™ engines. The acquisition is the largest in Philippine aviation history, valued at approximately US$24 billion (P1.4 trillion) based on list prices.

CEB operates one of the youngest fleets in the world, with its diversified commercial fleet mix of nine Airbus 330s, 40 Airbus 320s, 24 Airbus 321s and 15 ATR turboprop aircraft enabling the widest network coverage in the Philippines. / PR