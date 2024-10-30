Cebu Pacific adds new local, int'l flights from Davao, Iloilo

CEBU Pacific (CEB) launched additional domestic and international flights from Davao and Iloilo. Starting Oct. 27, 2024, CEB operated daily flights between Davao and Caticlan and Puerto Princesa and 4x weekly flights to Hong Kong.

Meanwhile, 3x weekly flights to Bangkok-Don Mueang began on Oct. 28 and 3x weekly flights to Tacloban commenced on Oct. 29. On Oct. 27, CEB also relaunched its direct flights between Iloilo and Hong Kong. CEB’s Iloilo-Hong Kong flights operate four times a week – every Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday. Starting Dec. 1, CEB will also operate daily flights between Iloilo and Tagbilaran.

The Iloilo-Daraga (Legazpi) route will open on Dec. 2 with three flights per week, followed by the Iloilo-Dumaguete route on Dec. 3, also offering thrice-weekly flights. / KOC