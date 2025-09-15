Cebu Pacific carries 2.1M passengers in August

CEBU Pacific said it carried 2.1 million passengers in August 2025, down 0.4 percent from a year earlier, as domestic traffic slipped but international demand remained strong.

Seat load factor rose to 83.7 percent from 81.3 percent in 2024, as capacity declined 3.2 percent. Domestic passenger volume fell 4.4 percent on 10.7 percent fewer seats, though load factor improved to 87.6 percent.

International traffic climbed 13.3 percent year-on-year on 21.4 percent more seats, with load factor easing to 74.2 percent.

From January to August, Cebu Pacific carried 18.1 million passengers, up 15.2 percent from last year, with capacity expanding 15.1 percent to 21.3 million seats.

CEO Mike Szucs said the August dip reflected lean-season travel and moderated capacity, but projected traffic growth to rebound in the fourth quarter with higher aircraft availability. / KOC