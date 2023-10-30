Cebu Pacific commits to support overseas Filipino workers

CEBU Pacific Inc. has entered a partnership with United Filipino Global, a non-government organization that helps Filipino migrant workers, to collaborate on projects aimed at improving the welfare of overseas Filipino workers.

On Oct. 27, CEB signed a memorandum of understanding to provide free flights to select OFW beneficiaries and endorse potential scholarship grants to OFW children.

The airline will also mount special flights to provide humanitarian assistance and transport to distressed OFWs in cases of natural disasters, emergencies, and critical situations.

Aside from these, CEB will also organize information campaigns to update OFWs on safe and responsible air travel practices.

The airline will likewise help OFW families and their children to participate in internship programs for aspiring flight crew and attendants.