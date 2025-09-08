Cebu Pacific-DLSU tie-up to boost aviation talent

CEBU Pacific (CEB) has partnered with De La Salle University (DLSU)-Manila to mentor future aviation engineers through its five-year Design Engineering Program.

Under a recently signed memorandum of agreement, select DLSU students will work with CEB’s technical experts on real-world projects, such as smart systems for aircraft maintenance and sustainable mobility solutions, which will also serve as their thesis or capstone.

“This partnership invests in more than projects — it invests in people,” said Shevantha Weerasekera, CEB vice president for Engineering and Fleet Management.

Twenty-five students are joining the pilot run this year, marking the airline’s first formal tie-up with a university.

The airline plans to expand the initiative to more schools as part of its broader push to develop homegrown talent, alongside programs like its Overseas Filipino Worker Balikbayan initiative. / KOC