Cebu Pacific flies 1.8M in Sept, nears 20M YTD

BUDGET Cebu Air Inc., operator of Cebu Pacific, carried 1.8 million passengers in September 2025, up 2.6 percent year on year, as the airline increased capacity and sustained strong demand across its network.

In its latest traffic performance report, the budget carrier said its seat load factor stood at 81.1 percent, slightly down from 82.6 percent a year earlier due to a 4.4 percent rise in total seats offered. Domestic traffic rose 1.3 percent on a 2.1 percent increase in available seats, while international passenger volume climbed 6.7 percent amid an 11.2 percent capacity expansion.

Year-to-date, Cebu Pacific flew 19.95 million passengers, up 13.9 percent from 17.5 million a year ago. Domestic passengers accounted for 14.9 million, while international passengers rose 17.7 percent to 5.1 million. The airline’s average load factor for the first nine months stood at 84.8 percent, with total capacity growing 14 percent to 23.5 million seats.

“September’s results reflected the typical lean travel period in the Philippines, which we use strategically to complete aircraft maintenance and prepare our fleet for the peak season,” said Cebu Pacific president and chief commercial officer Xander Lao.

Lao said the airline is entering the fourth quarter “with stronger aircraft availability and greater capacity” and plans to add flight frequencies and deploy widebody aircraft on high-demand routes to capture the holiday travel surge and optimize revenues.

Cebu Pacific, the Philippines’ largest carrier by domestic market share, operates one of the youngest fleets in the world with 98 aircraft and serves 37 domestic and 26 international destinations. / KOC