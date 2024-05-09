Cebu Pacific flies 5.5 million passengers in first quarter, up 14%

CEBU Pacific (CEB) generated P25.3 billion in revenue for the first quarter of 2024, a 21 percent increase from the previous year.

Passenger business grew strongly, generating almost P18 billion in revenue, which was 25 percent higher year-on-year.

From January to March, CEB flew over 5.5 million passengers, marking a 14 percent increase from the same period last year, and a three percent increase from the preceding quarter.

Growth was supported by returning travelers over the Christmas holidays and Easter break, as well as other Philippine festivals and events.

This was coupled with higher frequencies on popular destinations, and the expansion of the international footprint through the launch of the Manila - Danang route.

Compared to the same period last year, CEB flew 14 percent more flights. Further, the airline had 17 more aircraft in the fleet, to improve its operational resilience and reliability while maintaining growth.

CEB recorded an operating income of P2.6 billion for the first quarter, a 114 percent growth year-on-year.

Likewise, its net income grew 108 percent over the same period last year, reaching over P2.2 billion. / PR