Cebu Pacific gets 6th aircraft delivery for 2024

CEBU Pacific (CEB) welcomed its sixth aircraft delivery for the year – an ATR 72-600 – further strengthening its commitment to delivering inter-island connectivity in the Philippines.

The brand-new turboprop aircraft arrived at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) in Manila on June 5, 2024. CEB chief executive officer Michael Szucs said the aircraft delivery brings its turboprop fleet to 15.

The company will be receiving its 16th ATR turboprop in October.

With this, CEB said it will be operating the largest turboprop fleet in the Philippines. CEB operates its turboprop fleet in 25 domestic destinations, servicing almost 2.5 million passengers yearly.

Some of the destinations that can only be accessible by turboprop and smaller aircraft include Camiguin, Calbayog, Siargao, Masbate, Surigao, Busuanga and Naga.

The ATR 72-600 is one of the latest generations of twin-engine turboprop airliners produced in France and Italy by manufacturer Avions de Transport Regional (ATR).

It is used by multiple airlines worldwide as a regional aircraft. / PR