Cebu Pacific gets 7th aircraft delivery for 2024

CEBU Pacific (CEB) received its seventh aircraft delivery for the year, remaining steadfast in its efforts to strengthen operational resilience while addressing the ongoing demand for air travel.

The brand-new aircraft, a fuel-efficient A321neo, arrived at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) in Manila from Airbus’ facility in Hamburg, Germany on June 30.

CEB operates one of the youngest fleets in the world, with its diversified commercial fleet mix of eight (8) Airbus 330s, 37 Airbus 320s, 22 Airbus 321s, and 15 ATR turboprop aircraft enabling the widest network coverage in the Philippines.

Airbus NEOs are the latest-generation aircraft that burn 15 percent less fuel per flight compared to the previous generation.

The reduction in fuel consumption leads to a corresponding reduction in aircraft carbon emissions. / PR