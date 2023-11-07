Cebu Pacific gets brand-new A32neo, 13th delivery for 2023

CEBU Pacific received its 13th aircraft delivery this year, a brand-new Airbus A320neo, to continuously address the growing demand for air travel and strengthen the airline’s operational resiliency.

The aircraft, powered by sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) on its delivery flight, arrived at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport in Manila on Oct. 25, 2023, from Airbus’ facility in Tianjin, China.

It formally entered into service on Nov. 1. CEB is expecting a total of 19 aircraft deliveries for 2023, including six deliveries before the end of the year.

It currently operates one of the youngest fleets in the world, with its diversified fleet mix of 74 aircraft enabling the widest network coverage in the Philippines.

It has six Airbus 330, 33 Airbus 320, 19 Airbus 321, and 16 ATR turboprop aircraft. The airline also aims to transition to an all-NEO fleet by 2028 and will incorporate SAF for its entire commercial network by 2030.