Cebu Pacific Gets new A320NEO, fifth aircraft delivery for 2024

CEBU Pacific (CEB) received its fifth aircraft delivery for 2024, staying true to its commitment to strengthen its operational resiliency and champion sustainability in the aviation industry.

The aircraft, a fuel-efficient A320neo, arrived at Ninoy Aquino International Airport in Manila on May 21.

Alex Reyes, CEB chief strategy officer said adding another NEO aircraft to the firm’s growing fleet supports its goal of reducing our carbon footprint.

CEB currently operates one of the youngest fleets in the world, with its diversified commercial fleet mix of eight Airbus 330s, 39 Airbus 320s, 21 Airbus 321s, and 14 ATR turboprop aircraft enabling the widest network coverage in the Philippines.

Airbus NEOs are the latest-generation aircraft that burn 15 percent less fuel per flight compared to the previous generation. The reduction in fuel consumption leads to a corresponding reduction in aircraft carbon emissions. / PR