Cebu Pacific Installs Lightning Shelters at NAIA

CEBU Pacific (CEB) partners with the Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) in installing mobile lightning shelters at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 3, strengthening its operational resiliency and ensuring the safety of passengers and airport ground personnel in the event of a Red Lightning Alert (RLA).

CEB is set to install five units of lightning shelters, of which two have been deployed at the terminal’s remote parking bay and one at Ramp 2.

The airline expects to complete the installation of all lightning shelter units by the end of April.

Further, the shelters were installed in strategic locations to provide ramp workers with quicker access to their assigned aircraft, speeding up flight recoveries and resumptions after RLAs were cleared.

To supplement this initiative, CEB has also provided wireless headsets for its ramp workers, ensuring their safety from potential lightning strikes and granting them easier mobility while an RLA is in place. / PR