Cebu Pacific launches Cebu–El Nido flights

CEBU Pacific will soon launch its first-ever direct flights between Cebu and El Nido, Palawan.

During a media briefing on Friday, October 24, 2025, Cebu Pacific president and chief commercial officer Xander Lao said the new route was introduced in response to strong tourism demand.

While other airlines already operate direct flights from Cebu to El Nido, Cebu Pacific’s chief marketing and customer experience officer Candice Iyog said that this marks the airline’s first time serving the route.

The new flights are set to officially launch on October 26, 2025. (DPC)