Cebu Pacific mounts two new flights from Cebu

CEBU as a tourist destination is getting a boost following Cebu Pacific’s (CEB) launch of two direct flights from Cebu to Masbate and Bangkok via Don Mueang International Airport.

These new destinations will strengthen Mactan-Cebu International Airport’s (MCIA) network, which is currently connected to 28 domestic and 12 international destinations as of April 2024.

Starting Oct. 2, 2024, CEB will operate flights between Cebu and Don Mueang-Bangkok three times weekly – every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

Meanwhile, flights between Cebu and Masbate will start operating on Oct. 25, three times weekly as well – every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

“Cebu Pacific is excited to expand our Cebu hub with these new routes to Don Mueang-Bangkok and Masbate. This expansion aligns with our mission to provide accessible and affordable air travel for every Juan. We are committed to connecting more destinations and offering our passengers more choices for their travel needs,” Xander Lao, Cebu Pacific president and chief commercial officer, told the local bourse.

With the expansion of Cebu’s inter-island connectivity, CEB said travelers can now visit Masbate’s exceptional white sand beaches such as Ticao and Burias Islands.

They may also explore the rich marine life that Manta Bowl Shoal has to offer.

Bangkok, on the other hand, is one of CEB’s first international destinations, launching its maiden Manila-Bangkok service in 2006. Aside from Cebu, CEB also operates direct flights to Bangkok from Manila and Clark.

CEB currently flies to 35 domestic and 25 international destinations spread across Asia, Australia, and the Middle East.

MCIA’s performance

Meanwhile, MCIA posted 926,025 passengers in April 2024, up 18 percent from 787,781 passengers in the same month last year. Of the total passengers, 696,698 were domestic passengers, while 229,327 were international passengers.

Air traffic movements also grew by 14 percent. About 10 airlines are operating at MCIA, of which five are local airlines and 15 are foreign airlines. MCIA is connected to 40 destinations as of April. / KOC