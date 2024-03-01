Cebu Pacific named Best Airline at Routes Asia Awards 2024

CEBU Pacific (CEB) received the Best Airline award in the Routes Asia Awards 2024 on Feb. 28, 2024, in recognition of its exceptional contributions to airport and destination marketing in the Asia Pacific region.

CEB was recognized for its collaborative efforts with airports and with local and international destination partners that helped make air travel even more accessible to the public.

These collaborations have notably led to the successful resumption of its Clark hub and the launch of 15 domestic and international destinations in April 2023, among others, which positioned CEB with the widest domestic network in the Philippines.

The award also highlighted CEB’s initiatives to incorporate various sustainable practices into its operations through the optimization of flight plans and the adoption of electric vehicles in its ground operations.

CEB aims to transition to an all-NEO fleet by 2028 and will incorporate SAF into its commercial network by 2030. The Routes Asia Awards is the only route development event dedicated to the Asia Pacific region.

This latest recognition reaffirms CEB’s position as the leader in the Philippine aviation industry, connecting communities and driving economic growth. / PR