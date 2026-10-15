Cebu Pacific nears 21M passengers

CEBU Pacific carried over 1.9 million passengers in September 2026, up 4.4 percent from a year earlier, driven by stronger domestic travel. Its seat load factor rose to 83.5 percent from 81.1 percent, while capacity grew by 1.4 percent. Domestic traffic increased by 7.4 percent, but international traffic fell by 5.1 percent due to reduced seat capacity.

From January to September, the low-cost carrier flew nearly 20.8 million passengers, up 4.1 percent from 20 million in the same period last year. Domestic passengers rose by 5.5 percent to 15.7 million, while international traffic remained broadly flat at 5.1 million.

“As we approach the holiday season, we will maintain a disciplined approach to matching capacity with demand, while retaining the flexibility to adjust our network in response to fuel prices and evolving market conditions. Our focus remains on providing affordable and reliable travel,” said Xander Lao, president and chief commercial officer of the Gokongwei-led airline, in a statement. / CSL