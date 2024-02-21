Cebu Pacific, Pratt & Whitney sign MOU

CEBU Pacific (CEB) signed a memorandum of understanding with Pratt and Whitney (P&W) to provide the airline with engines for 15 narrowbody jets for the A320/A321 family of aircraft to support its operational resiliency and capacity.

The 15 narrowbody jets were a part of the order made in 2019, which included 16 A330 NEO aircraft, and until now the narrowbody engines had not been selected.

Officials from P&W and CEB held a signing ceremony at the Singapore Airshow. Pratt & Whitney, a world leader in the design, manufacture and service of aircraft engines and auxiliary power units, will also provide CEB with Geared Turbofan (GTF) engine maintenance through an EngineWise® Comprehensive service agreement.

Rick Deurloo, president of Commercial Engines at Pratt & Whitney, said: “With deliveries for this most recent order starting in 2025, the GTF engine will provide even more fuel and carbon emissions savings.”

The memorandum of understanding (MOU) will strengthen CEB’s operational resilience as it explores opportunities to strengthen its position in regional markets in Southeast Asia, China and Japan, while demand for air travel continues to grow after the pandemic.

According to Mike Szucs, CEB chief executive officer, the MOU aims to finalize the airline’s current order book and help secure its growth up to 2027.

He said it also clears the way for the company to focus on the longer term growth through its major fleet Request for Proposals that are currently underway.

CEB is currently reviewing proposals from suppliers after it issued in October 2023 the RFP to both Airbus and Boeing for 100 to 150 narrowbody jets, which represents the largest-ever commitment of any airline to the Philippine aviation industry.