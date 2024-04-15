Cebu Pacific receives 'great place to work' award for '24

CEBU Pacific (CEB) has set another milestone after being recognized as a Great Place To Work® for 2024.

This is the first time an airline in Southeast Asia has achieved such distinction.

The Great Place To Work® Institute, a leading authority in workplace excellence and employee satisfaction, awarded the certification following an independent assessment that highlighted CEB’s positive employee experiences across key areas including credibility, respect, fairness, pride and camaraderie.

Felix Lopez, CEB chief human officer said the recognition reaffirms the airline’s dedication to providing a workplace where everyone can thrive.

Over the years, CEB has focused on initiatives that foster community building, celebrate individuality through diversity and inclusion, and promote a healthy culture by creating spaces where every voice is heard and valued.

These initiatives are at the heart of what makes CEB a great place to work, where employees feel supported and empowered to excel and contribute to something meaningful together.

Alongside these efforts, CEB has been recognized this year by Prosple as one of the top employers in the Philippines for fresh graduates and received the Best Employer Brand award at the LinkedIn Talent Awards in 2023.

These accolades underscore CEB’s commitment to providing an exceptional work environment for professionals at all career stages. / PR