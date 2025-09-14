Cebu Pacific recognized for Low Carbon Footprint

CEBU Pacific (CEB) ranked 18th worldwide for lowest airline emissions in the 2024 Cirium Flight Emissions Review, making it the only Philippine carrier on the list.

Cirium noted CEB produced 62.4 grams of CO2 per Available Seat Kilometer (ASK), among the industry’s lowest.

The airline credited its decarbonization strategy, centered on fleet modernization and efficiency. In 2024, it placed the country’s largest aircraft order—up to 152 A320neo jets—delivering up to 20 percent fuel savings. The move helped avoid about 157,000 tonnes of CO2 last year.

CEB also pioneered a sustainability-linked loan for an A321neo and introduced electric ground support at NAIA and MCIA, where it completed the country’s first all-electric turnaround in May 2025. Its efforts raised its S&P Global ESG score to a record 46. / KOC