Cebu Pacific Rolls Out E-Shuttle Buses for Passengers

CEBU Pacific (CEB) reaffirms its commitment to sustainability as it welcomes two new electric buses into its airport shuttle fleet.

This initiative is part of the airline’s ongoing efforts to transition its ground operations to the use of electric, zero-emission vehicles and equipment.

These buses, leased from Therma One Transport and produced by vehicle manufacturer BYD, will shuttle CEB passengers traveling to and from the boarding gate and the aircraft.

CEB operates 25 buses at NAIA Terminals 3 and 4 all powered by conventional fuel. CEB said the pilot program of these two electric units will provide valuable insights into their real-world performance.

This initiative is part of the airline’s comprehensive electric vehicle (EV) transition program, replacing conventional vehicles with electric zero-emission alternatives.

It also builds on the success of last year’s launch of EV shuttles for CEB employees and the demonstration run of electric baggage tractors at NAIA Terminals 3 and 4. By embracing electric mobility, CEB aims to reduce its carbon emissions and promote sustainable practices within the aviation sector.