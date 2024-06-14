Cebu Pacific, Singapore tourism board sign MOU

CEBU Pacific (CEB) has strengthened its partnership with the Singapore Tourism Board (STB) to create more opportunities for travelers to the Lion City. CEB renewed its memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the STB on June 6, 2024, highlighting key partnership thrusts such as enhancing destination preference and recall, providing stronger triggers for travel to Singapore with new areas of focus such as “Fly, Stay and Cruise” holidays and Singapore’s vibrant events calendar that Filipinos can travel for and enjoy.

The Philippines was Singapore’s sixth largest source market for tourism last year, with nearly 700,000 tourist arrivals, an 81 percent increase from 2022. Candice Iyog, CEB chief marketing and customer experience officer, said the renewed partnership not only aligns with Cebu Pacific’s commitment to providing accessible and affordable flights but also contributes significantly to bolstering Singapore’s tourism industry by attracting more visitors from the Philippines, fostering cultural exchange and promoting economic growth. / PR