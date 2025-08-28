Cebu Pacific to open direct Cebu–El Nido flights in October

BUDGET carrier Cebu Pacific is expanding its domestic network with the launch of direct flights between Cebu and El Nido beginning Oct. 26, 2025, further strengthening its presence in the Visayas and Palawan travel corridors.

The new daily service, to be operated by subsidiary Cebgo (DG), will provide Central Visayas travelers direct access to El Nido’s popular tourist attractions, including its lagoons, limestone cliffs and beaches.

It also places Cebu as a stronger hub for connecting flights to other Palawan destinations such as Coron (Busuanga), Port Barton (San Vicente) and Puerto Princesa.

Cebu Pacific president and chief commercial officer Xander Lao said the airline is adding the route ahead of the holiday season to boost inter-island connectivity and support local tourism. He noted that El Nido has consistently been among the Philippines’ top leisure destinations, and the new service will give more travelers from Cebu and nearby provinces easier access to Palawan.

For travelers coming from El Nido, Cebu offers a wide range of attractions—from historic landmarks like Magellan’s Cross and Fort San Pedro to its globally recognized culinary offerings such as lechon.

The launch also places Cebu Pacific in direct competition with boutique carrier AirSWIFT, which currently operates flights on the Cebu–El Nido route.

Cebu Pacific now operates flights to 37 domestic and 26 international destinations across Asia, Australia, and the Middle East. / KOC