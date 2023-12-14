Cebu Pacific, United Filipino Global Host Job Fair in Cebu for OFWs

CEBU Pacific (CEB) hosted a job fair in Cebu, in partnership with select government agencies and a non-governmental organization, to help provide opportunities for aspiring overseas Filipino workers (OFW) during the Christmas season.

The Overseas Job Fair 2023 was held on Dec. 8, 2023, at the atrium of Robinsons Galleria Cebu.

The event aimed to meet the employment demands of Filipinos in sectors like healthcare, accountancy, hospitality, and skilled trades, offering over 4,000 job openings in the Middle East, United Arab Emirates, Japan, and Australia.

At the event, CEB hosted a special talk for first-time OFWs and discussed important air travel tips.

This is in line with the airline’s efforts to support the Filipino community, especially in preparing OFWs for a seamless and safe travel experience.