Cebu Pacific welcomes Airbus 320ceo, 1st aircraft delivery for 2024

CEBU Pacific (CEB) welcomed its first aircraft delivery for the year.

The aircraft – an Airbus 320ceo – arrived on Feb. 9, 2024, at Ninoy Aquino International Airport in Manila from Chengdu, China.

It is the first of the expected 17 aircraft deliveries for CEB this year.

Xander Lao, CEB president and chief commercial officer, said this aircraft delivery is aligned with our commitment to provide safe, accessible and affordable flights for every Filipino.

He said the airline is excited to fly even more passengers to their chosen destinations this year, made possible by its growing domestic and international network and ongoing fleet expansion efforts.

This year, CEB expects to achieve a fleet count of 92. It currently operates one of the youngest fleets in the world, with its diversified fleet mix of eight Airbus 330s, 36 Airbus 320s, 20 Airbus 321s, and 14 ATR turboprop aircraft enabling the widest domestic network.