Cebu Pacific wins accolades as among best low-cost, Safe Airlines

CEBU Pacific (CEB) started the year strong—winning three awards from two international bodies for being one of the best low-cost airlines in the world, its sustainable operations, and its safety record.

CEB was hailed Best Low-Cost Airline Brand in the Philippines for 2023 by the World Economic Magazine, a US-based publication that spotlights industry disruptors across the global financial marketplace.

It was also recognized as the Most Sustainable Low-Cost Airline in the Philippines by the same publication.

CEB was one of the nine Philippine businesses that made it to this list, joining other international companies that were acknowledged for their excellence and drive for continued growth and progress.

CEB also received a separate recognition from airlineratings.com as among the top 20 safest low-cost airlines in the world for 2024.