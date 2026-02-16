Cebu Pacific's traffic rises 6.2% in January

CEBU Air Inc., operator of Cebu Pacific, reported a 6.2 percent year-on-year increase in passenger traffic in January 2026 to 2.73 million, driven by sustained holiday travel demand and higher seat capacity.

In its filing, the airline said seat capacity grew 9.9 percent to 3.27 million, while system seat load factor (SLF) stood at 83.6 percent, down from 86.5 percent a year earlier amid capacity expansion.

Domestic passengers rose 5.1 percent to 2.01 million as seats increased 7.9 percent, resulting in a domestic SLF of 84.7 percent.

International traffic climbed 9.4 percent to 723,000 on 15.5 percent higher capacity, with international SLF easing to 80.7 percent.

Revenue passenger kilometers grew six percent to 2.93 billion, while available seat kilometers expanded 10.8 percent to 3.57 billion.

Cebu Pacific president and chief commercial officer Xander Lao said the January performance reflects resilient demand and effective capacity deployment, as the carrier continues to optimize fleet utilization and capture growth opportunities.