Cebu PB calls for review of Camotes shipping surcharges as fuel prices drop

Summary

The Cebu Provincial Board approved a resolution urging Marina 7 to review and investigate fuel surcharges on the mainland Cebu-Camotes Island route following a recent decline in fuel prices.

Authored by Board Member Andrei Duterte, the resolution questions if the temporary surcharges—initially authorized in March and April to help operators cope with high costs—remain justified.

Highlighting that maritime travel is the primary route for goods and residents, the board noted the San Francisco Municipal Council also requested a surcharge review on May 12.



TRAVELERS and business owners using the ferry route between mainland Cebu and the Camotes Islands might soon see some financial relief.

The Cebu Provincial Board has officially asked the Maritime Industry Authority (Marina) 7 to investigate the extra fuel fees that shipping companies are still charging passengers, even though global fuel prices have gone down.

Back in March and April, fuel prices were skyrocketing. To help shipping companies survive the high costs and keep their boats running, Marina allowed them to add a temporary "fuel surcharge" to their ticket prices.

Marina is the government agency responsible for overseeing and regulating the entire shipping industry in the Philippines.

Prices dropped, but surcharges stayed

While the extra fees were supposed to be temporary, shipping operators have kept charging them despite a significant drop in fuel costs over recent months.

Cebu Provincial Board Member Andrei Duterte, who authored the new resolution, points out that lower fuel costs mean shipping companies are now spending much less to run their boats.

Because of this, the government believes keeping the high surcharges in place may no longer be fair to the public.

This issue is a big deal for thousands of people. For residents, business owners, and tourists, boats are the only way to move people and goods between the mainland and the Camotes Islands. High shipping rates make everyday items more expensive and make travel harder for locals.

The Provincial Board isn't the only group pushing for change. On May 12, the San Francisco Municipal Council also passed a similar request asking Marina to look into the fairness of these fees.

What happens next?



The Provincial Board is standing firm that these travel fees must serve the public interest. Marina 7 will now need to review and assess the current fare structures to decide if shipping companies must finally lower their prices to match today's cheaper fuel costs. (Justin John U. Bugtai, CNU Intern)