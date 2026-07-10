Cebu PB joins calls to review juvenile law

THE Cebu Provincial Board (PB) has backed proposals to lower the minimum age of criminal responsibility after two minors were linked to a school shooting that killed three students in Tacloban City.

The body approved the resolution, authored by PB Member Dason Larenz Lagon, on Monday, July 6, 2026. Lagon’s staff provided SunStar Cebu with a copy on Thursday, July 9.

The measure was submitted to the PB following the June 22 shooting at San Jose National High School in Tacloban. Police arrested two suspects, aged 14 and 15, after the attack, which also injured at least 20 people.

Juvenile Justice review

The resolution supports proposals to amend Republic Act (RA) 9344, or the Juvenile Justice and Welfare Act of 2006. As a local resolution, it does not change the law, which only Congress can amend.

The PB said a review was needed because minors had become involved in offenses ranging from petty crimes to heinous acts.

“It is deeming and appropriate for the 17th Sangguniang Panlalawigan of Cebu to strongly support the matter in reducing the age of criminal liability to minors, considering the fact that nowadays minors were involved in petty or even heinous crimes,” the resolution read.

The resolution also cited the Philippine National Police’s (PNP) call to lower the minimum age of criminal responsibility from 15 to 12 because of what the police described as an increase in reported cases involving children in conflict with the law.

The PNP has supported amending the law but said discernment should remain a factor in determining criminal liability.

Existing provisions

Under RA 9344, children aged 15 or younger at the time an offense is committed are exempt from criminal liability but must undergo an intervention program.

Children older than 15 but younger than 18 are also exempt unless authorities establish that they acted with discernment. Those found to have acted with discernment may face proceedings under the law.

Conflicting data

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), citing Juvenile Justice and Welfare Council data, said reported cases involving children in conflict with the law had generally declined over the past eight years.

Cases peaked at 26,850 in 2017, while 5,698 cases were recorded from January to June 2025.

DSWD Secretary Rex Gatchalian said the department was willing to take part in legislative discussions but had not endorsed lowering the minimum age.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has said the proposal requires careful study. He has also expressed openness to reviewing measures that Congress may pass.

Any reduction in the minimum age of criminal responsibility would require Congress to amend RA 9344. / VEEJAY CATADMAN, UP CEBU INTERN