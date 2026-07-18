Cebu PB pushes businesses to hire PWDs, seniors, marginalized groups

THE Provincial Board (PB) is calling on business establishments to hire persons with disabilities (PWDs), senior citizens and individuals from marginalized sectors in accordance with existing laws.

Approved on July 6, 2026, the resolution authored by PB Member Larenz Lagon aims to reduce discrimination among vulnerable sectors and provide them with better job opportunities.

Lagon, in his resolution, explained that it is “appropriate and necessary to encourage business institutions in order to help vulnerable sectors to uplift their morale and standard of living.”

He further underscored that providing them with opportunities would help them become more productive and effective in the community despite their disadvantages.

Ordinance mandate

This move follows the celebration of July as the PWD Month, as declared by Cebu Provincial Ordinance 2011-02.

To strengthen coordination and legislative support for PWDs, Gov. Pamela Baricuatro signed Executive Order 85, Series of 2025, on Dec. 22 to establish the Provincial Council for the Welfare of Persons with Disabilities.

Policy implementation

The council is responsible for formulating and overseeing the implementation of provincial policies, programs and projects, as well as addressing any concerns from the vulnerable sector.

According to a July 6 report by the National Council on Disability Affairs, Cebu Province has 6,899 households with PWDs.

Legal protections

National legislation also safeguards this workforce sector. Republic Act (RA) 7277, also known as the Magna Carta for Disabled Persons, prohibits discrimination against PWDs in workplaces.

Later amended in 2011 through RA 10524, government agencies are now required to reserve at least one percent of their employees for PWDs, while private corporations with over a hundred employees are encouraged to do the same.

Tax incentives

Under Philippine law, employers who hire PWDs and senior citizens can avail themselves of additional deductions, or tax breaks, from their gross income. / GABIEL SOLAMO, UP CEBU INTERN