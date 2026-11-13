Cebu PB questions P59 million allocation for training

THE Cebu Provincial Board (PB) has questioned the proposed P59 million classified as training expenses in the province’s disaster preparedness budget, saying more funds should go toward equipment, facilities and other measures to strengthen local governments’ disaster response.

PB Member Celestino Martinez III questioned the training allocation of the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO) during the budget hearing on Thursday, November 12, 2026.

“What are we going to train worth P59 million?” Martinez asked PDRRMO head Dennis Pastor, seeking a breakdown of the proposed expenses.

Pastor said the office had submitted a breakdown, explaining that the expenses were classified under training based on account codes provided in a joint memorandum circular.

“This is how the Board works. Our programs are based on the joint memorandum circular, which requires systematic monitoring. We break down the allocations according to the categories provided to us, such as training expenses and travelling expenses, because these are the account codes specified in the joint memorandum circular," Pastor said during the hearing.

However, Martinez questioned whether the entire amount was intended for training, saying cities and municipalities also have their own disaster risk reduction and management (DRRM) funds.

Pastor said the provincial office also conducts training for local government units (LGUs), citing Bogo City’s request for rope rescue training and other community-based preparedness activities.

Martinez said the joint memorandum circular serves as a “menu” of possible expenditures, meaning the allocation does not have to be spent entirely on training.

Spending priorities

Martinez said he was concerned about the distribution of the proposed disaster preparedness funds, particularly with El Niño expected to affect Cebu and the possibility of stronger typhoons later.

He described the proposed training allocation as "too large."

While P59 million was classified under training expenses, only P1 million was allocated to support rainwater harvesting and small water impounding facilities, with only two LGUs identified for the program, he said.

He suggested increasing the allocation and identifying more municipalities that could benefit from water-related projects in preparation for El Niño.

For his part, PB Member Raymond Joseph Calderon also asked whether LGUs would receive assistance through the proposed water-related projects.

Pastor said he would check the details of the P1 million allocation.

Martinez also questioned the planned warehouses in Danao City and Sibonga, saying disaster response facilities should be located to serve communities in northern and southern Cebu.

He cited the province’s hospital network, which has facilities in Danao, Bogo, Balamban and Carcar, as an example of how public services are distributed to improve access.

The PB also discussed the proposed P5 million allocation for disaster response and rescue equipment, with members pushing for more investment in local responders’ capabilities.

PB Member Andrei Duterte suggested that the province purchase equipment based on each LGU’s needs, particularly those of fourth- and fifth-class municipalities with limited financial resources.

He said the province could provide the equipment and train local responders to use it.

“Better equip our LGUs with the equipment that they need specific to their needs,” Duterte said.

He said this would strengthen local DRRM offices, particularly those in smaller municipalities that may not have enough resources to purchase their own equipment.

Pastor acknowledged that around 1,500 DRRM personnel across Cebu’s cities and municipalities need additional equipment and training.

He said responders would have limited capacity to carry out their duties if they were properly trained but lacked the necessary equipment.

Budget classification

Provincial Budget Officer Danilo Rodas said the P59 million classification may have resulted from the Budget Office’s interpretation of the PDRRMO’s proposed activities when these were grouped by expenditure category.

He said the amount did not necessarily mean all the funds would be spent exclusively on training, as some activities could involve purchasing supplies and other requirements.

Rodas said the Budget Office had interpreted the proposed activities and grouped possible expenses under the corresponding account codes, which may have led to the P59 million being classified under training.

He suggested that the PB review the activities and their corresponding budgets rather than rely solely on expenditure classifications.

Each proposed activity should be examined to determine whether the expense involved training, supplies or other requirements, he said.

The proposed spending priorities remain subject to further review by the PB.

Community preparedness

PB Member Stanley Caminero raised the need to strengthen disaster preparedness at the barangay level, saying communities should be equipped to respond to emergencies before municipal or provincial responders arrive.

He proposed adopting the Philippine Red Cross’ 143 program, which organizes community-based volunteers and trains them in emergency preparedness and response.

Caminero asked whether the program and insurance coverage for barangay volunteers had been included in the PDRRMO’s proposed activities.

Pastor said the program could be included in the training activities and that the office had invited the Red Cross to discuss it with local DRRM officers during a gathering scheduled for November 25.

He said the province could then identify which areas would benefit first and determine the funding needed, including insurance for volunteers.

PB Member Lakambini “Neneth” Reluya also asked whether the PDRRMO had engaged the Red Cross in its training programs.

She said disaster preparedness training should cover all stakeholders, including government responders, communities, barangays and schools.

Reluya cited water search and rescue, disaster search and rescue, and school-based emergency response as capabilities that should be developed.

She also suggested consolidating the training allocations and putting more resources into projects and facilities, including water catchment systems and proposed satellite offices in northern and southern Cebu.

Martinez also questioned separate allocations for capacity-building activities for youth organizations and LGUs, in addition to the P59 million classified under training expenses.

He said the PDRRMO’s proposed budget included P3 million for capacity building for youth organizations and another P4 million for LGU training.

Martinez said the province already had a Provincial Youth Development Office with its own budget for youth development.

He questioned why the PDRRMO needed another allocation for youth capacity-building activities when the province already had an office handling youth development.

He also asked why additional funding was needed for LGU training when the P59 million allocation was initially presented as covering training activities for local DRRM offices and responders.

Martinez said the province should reconsider its spending priorities, particularly with El Niño approaching and concerns that stronger typhoons could also occur.

He said he wanted to understand why much of the proposed allocation appeared to be concentrated on training rather than equipment purchases.

Responder insurance

Martinez also questioned the proposed P3 million allocation for accident insurance for responders, comparing it with the P31 million intended for crop and livestock insurance.

He said the province should prioritize protecting volunteers exposed to risks while responding to emergencies and disasters.

“I believe we should take care of our people, volunteers first, before we prioritize animals and plants,” Martinez said.

Pastor said the accident insurance follows the Philippine Red Cross’ coverage, which he said includes P300,000 for accidental death and dismemberment and P10,000 for medical reimbursement.

He also cited burial assistance, a daily hospital allowance and other benefits under the coverage.

Pastor said the insurance would help encourage volunteerism among barangay responders, who give their time and put themselves at risk when assisting communities. (CDF)