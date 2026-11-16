Cebu PB seeks recovery plan for struggling readers

THE Cebu Provincial Board (PB) has called for a province-wide literacy recovery plan to address reading difficulties among early-grade pupils, following findings that more than 31,600 struggled with reading.

According to a social media update from the Cebu Province Public Information Office (PIO) on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2026, the Capitol is moving to identify communities with the widest reading deficits and align interventions among schools, local government units (LGUs), and partner agencies to keep learning gaps from widening as students advance.

The push follows the PB’s approval on Oct. 26 of Resolution 3684-2026, authored by PB Member Malcolm Sanchez, which calls for the formulation of a Cebu Provincial Early Literacy and Learning Recovery Action Plan.

The measure cites an Oct. 4 report from the Second Congressional Commission on Education highlighting severe early-grade reading struggles across key Cebu localities. Talisay City recorded the highest number of struggling readers at 2,933, followed by Toledo City (1,331), Consolacion (1,211), and Liloan (1,111). Other heavily affected areas include Balamban (865), Minglanilla (752), Daanbantayan (642), Carcar City (609), the City of Naga (607) and Barili (560).

Under the resolution, Gov. Pamela Baricuatro, through the Provincial Planning and Development Office, will spearhead the action plan in coordination with the Department of Education (DepEd) 7, concerned Schools Division Offices and participating LGUs.

Targeted interventions

Designed to complement rather than duplicate existing national programs, the initiative keeps curriculum, learner assessments and instructional standards under DepEd’s authority while concentrating provincial resources on targeted support.

The proposed action plan outlines several core strategies:

Establishing a provincial literacy baseline alongside measurable targets and monitoring indicators to track reading gains.

Supplying supplemental learning materials and encouraging stronger parent and community involvement.

Partnering with higher education institutions to recruit and refer potential tutors to DepEd.

Linking literacy efforts with existing health, nutrition and social welfare programs to address underlying factors that hinder a child’s ability to learn.

Expanding ongoing campaigns

The recovery plan will build on the Capitol’s existing “Basa Ta, Cebu” campaign, which Baricuatro launched in August to cultivate stronger reading habits among students. Through the Provincial School Board, the province is purchasing a PIO-managed mobile library slated to visit one provincial school per week — in coordination with LGU information officers and the Provincial Youth Development Office — to conduct interactive reading activities.

At the campaign’s August launch, Baricuatro underscored that strengthening early literacy also serves as a vital defense against misinformation.

“A Cebu that reads is a Cebu that thinks,” the governor said. “And a Cebu that thinks is much harder to deceive.” / CDF