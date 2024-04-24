Cebu Pharmacists Association backs pharmacist in viral video

THE Cebu Pharmacists Association Inc. expressed support for a colleague's actions, emphasizing the crucial role of professional standards in dispensing prescription medicines.

The statement came after a viral video circulated online, showing a pharmacist denying a customer's purchase of maintenance medicine without a prescription in Cebu City.

In a statement on Tuesday night, April 23, 2024, the association praised the pharmacist for demonstrating professionalism and competence in insisting on a physician's prescription.

The group emphasized that prescription medicines, or those labeled with Rx, must only be dispensed by pharmacists upon presentation of a prescription from a physician, dentist, or veterinarian.

"He acted responsibly in the best interest of the patient and did not deserve being subjected to social media shaming. We will continue to uphold our commitment to patient safety and professional excellence," the group said.

Viral encounter

In a now-deleted viral video, the customer confronted a pharmacist after it refused to sell Irbesartan, a prescription drug for hypertension without a valid prescription.

Despite the customer's complaints saying that other pharmacies did not require a prescription, the pharmacist remained firm, explaining the difference between Rx and over-the-counter medicines.

The viral video has garnered over a hundred thousand views, receiving public backlash in the comments section, with many calling out the poster for recording the medical professional.

Legal basis

In a separate statement on Monday, April 23, the Philippine Pharmacists Association Inc. reminded the public to comply with regulations regarding prescription drugs.

The country's largest group of pharmacists emphasized the laws in place for the dispensing of medicines to ensure public health and safety.

Citing Republic Act 10918, or the Philippine Pharmacy Act of 2016, they reiterated that prescription medicines can only be dispensed with a valid prescription from doctors.

They also said pharmacists must adhere to established standards for compounding and dispensing, and provide medication counseling to patients.

Additionally, the group encouraged the public to consult licensed healthcare professionals before purchasing medicines. (KJF)