Cebu PHO addresses concerns at Badian District Hospital

THE Cebu Provincial Health Office (PHO) held an open forum with doctors, nurses, and staff of Badian District Hospital following recent concerns raised about the facility.

In a statement from the Provincial Public Information Facebook page on Thursday, August 6, 2026, PHO Chief Dr. Sheila Shy Faciol led the visit alongside Dr. Jen Canoy and Dr. Miguel Rebalde.

The officials met with medical and non-medical personnel to discuss operational challenges, patient care, communication issues, and areas requiring provincial government support.

Faciol pointed to communication between hospital staff and patients as a key area needing improvement.

Capitol Piso Health Consultant Dr. Nikki Catalan said the quality of healthcare depends on patient treatment as much as facilities, equipment, and staffing levels.

"Sometimes a patient may not remember every detail of the treatment they received, but they will remember whether they felt heard, respected, reassured, and cared for," Catalan said.

Catalan was tasked by Cebu Governor Pamela Baricuatro to oversee healthcare reforms across the province.

"Even on difficult and busy days, we want our hospitals to foster a culture of service—one that delivers care with competence, urgency, empathy and, whenever possible, a smile," Catalan added.

Issues raised during the forum will be reviewed as part of ongoing evaluations of Capitol-run hospitals. The PHO said reform efforts will continue across provincial facilities. (CDF)