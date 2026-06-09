Cebu PHO assures adequate doxycycline supply ahead of rainy season

AS the rainy season begins, the Cebu Provincial Health Office (PHO) has assured the public that adequate supplies of doxycycline, the primary medicine used to prevent and treat leptospirosis, are readily available in province-run hospitals.

In an interview with SunStar Cebu on Monday, June 8, 2026, PHO head Dr. Sheila Faciol said stocks of doxycycline are on hand at all 16 district hospitals across Cebu Province, despite the absence of reported leptospirosis cases so far this year.

Faciol said hospitals can immediately request additional supplies if their stocks run low.

“For leptospirosis matter, doxycycline is really all we can provide in terms of what we can give to the community. Yes, we have it available. However, we still encourage the community not to walk through floodwaters to prevent infection. Our supply is not unlimited all the time. Hopefully, people learned from the previous flood. In terms of medicine, we do have a supply of doxycycline,” she said.

When asked whether the medicine was currently available in hospitals, Faciol replied: “Yes, on hand.”

The assurance comes as the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) officially declared the onset of the southwest monsoon, or Habagat, on May 30, signaling the start of the rainy season in the country.

Leptospirosis is a bacterial disease commonly transmitted through exposure to floodwaters contaminated with the urine of infected animals. Cases typically rise during periods of heavy rainfall and flooding.

Cebu Province experienced a surge in leptospirosis cases following widespread flooding caused by Tropical Storm Tino in late 2025. According to a SunStar Cebu report published on Dec. 1, 2025, the province recorded 426 probable leptospirosis cases and 12 deaths from Nov. 1 to 30 alone.

Province-run hospitals also documented 175 cases during the same period, nearly double the total recorded from January to October 2025.

Faciol said the province's medicine budget takes into account historical trends, particularly years when flooding incidents led to increased cases of waterborne diseases such as leptospirosis.

“Actually, it is lumped into one budget for medicines. We based our allocation on previous years where flooding incidents occurred,” she said.

The PHO was unable to immediately provide updated data on leptospirosis cases from last year following a follow-up inquiry by SunStar Cebu.

Despite the availability of medicines, Faciol stressed that prevention remains the most effective defense against the disease. She urged residents to avoid walking, playing, or staying in floodwaters whenever possible.

She also assured the public that healthcare workers in provincial hospitals are well-equipped to respond should confirmed leptospirosis cases arise.

“Our hospitals already know the protocols on leptospirosis,” Faciol said.

Health authorities continue to remind residents to remain vigilant during the rainy season and to seek medical attention immediately if they develop symptoms associated with leptospirosis, including fever, muscle pain, headache, vomiting, or jaundice after exposure to floodwaters. (Bejay Chen Tabayag, Benedicto College Intern)