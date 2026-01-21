Cebu pins tourism revival on Asean forum

CEBU City and Cebu provincial officials are banking on the upcoming Asean Tourism Forum to help revive tourism as the province works to recover from pandemic-related declines and booking cancellations linked to earthquakes in 2025, officials said.

The Philippines will host the 45th forum in Lapu-Lapu City, Cebu, from Jan. 27 to Feb. 4, 2026, bringing tourism buyers, industry representatives and government officials from Southeast Asia.

Cebu City Councilor Niza Archival said hotel occupancy remains below pre-pandemic levels despite gains in national arrivals, with demand peaking during the Sinulog Festival before tapering off.

The Covid-19 pandemic in 2020 affected the tourism industry as it directly restricted travel, disrupted operations and weakened consumer confidence, all of which are essential to tourism.

The Department of Tourism reported Cebu drew about 1.4 million foreign tourists in 2019, second only to Boracay. Provincial data showed 1.42 million total arrivals in 2024 and about 1.2 million in the first half of 2025, including 214,062 foreign visitors.

Heritage tours

To capitalize on the forum, the Cebu City Government will host heritage tours for delegates on Jan. 25, 28 and 29, highlighting sites such as Plaza Sugbo, Magellan’s Cross, the Basilica Minore del Santo Niño, Fort San Pedro and the National Museum of the Philippines–Cebu.

About 200 delegates are expected to stay at Nustar Resort and Casino before proceeding to City Hall, where they will be welcomed by Mayor Nestor Archival.

At the provincial level, Gov. Pamela Baricuatro said southern Cebu destinations, including Oslob and the Bojo River in Aloguinsan, will be featured, with Museo Sugbo included in official tour routes.

The Province will also join the forum’s Travel Exchange, operating a booth to market destinations and tourism products and to connect local governments and private stakeholders with international buyers.

Officials said Cebu’s participation aims to boost visitor arrivals, attract investment and strengthen coordination among national, provincial and local tourism agencies as part of longer-term recovery and development efforts. / EHP, CDF