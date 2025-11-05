Cebu placed under a state of calamity

THE Province of Cebu, along with the major cities of Cebu and Mandaue, has declared a state of calamity following the widespread destruction left by Typhoon Tino, which struck the region on Tuesday, Nov. 4, 2025.

Governor Pamela Baricuatro issued an executive order placing the entire province under a state of calamity after assessments confirmed extensive damage to infrastructure, private properties, and public facilities across various towns and component cities.

The typhoon caused severe flooding, landslides, power outages, and the displacement of thousands of families.

Under the order, all Provincial Government offices and local government units within Cebu are authorized to utilize their respective Quick Response Funds (QRF) and other resources for rescue, relief, recovery, and rehabilitation efforts.

The Provincial Government also directed the implementation of a price freeze on basic goods and commodities, in coordination with the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI), to prevent profiteering during the emergency period.

Baricuatro’s directive was based on a recommendation of the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO), which cited “widespread damage, loss of lives, and continuing threats to public safety” as grounds for the declaration.

Cities

In Cebu City, the City Council also declared a state of calamity following the approval of a resolution filed by Councilor Dave Tumulak during a special session on Wednesday, Nov. 5.

The declaration was made upon the recommendation of the Cebu City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (CCDRRMC), after Typhoon Tino caused severe flooding, landslides, power outages, and casualties across several barangays.

Tumulak said the declaration will allow the City Government to use its P33 million humanitarian aid fund for 2025 and access the P120 million QRF to support relief, recovery, and rehabilitation efforts.

The CCDRRMC said the declaration is crucial for mobilizing resources and ensuring immediate assistance to affected communities.

In Mandaue City, Mayor Thadeo Jovito “Jonkie” Ouano announced that the City Government will declare a state of calamity on Thursday, Nov. 6, following the massive flooding and destruction.

Ouano said the declaration will enable City Hall to access its QRF to provide immediate assistance to affected residents.

An estimated 3,000 to 4,000 houses were destroyed during the typhoon, while around 28,000 individuals, equivalent to roughly 4,000 families, were displaced and forced to seek shelter in evacuation centers.

“Many of our barangays were severely affected. Our top priority right now is to make sure that everyone in the evacuation centers has food, clean water, and a safe place to stay,” Ouano said.

Ouano said sourcing food supplies immediately after the storm was challenging due to limited inventories from suppliers.

“We tried contacting several suppliers, but most couldn’t provide right away. Thankfully, local bakeries like San Jose Bakeshop and LA Fortuna helped by donating bread,” Ouano said.

Once the declaration is formalized, the Sangguniang Panlungsod of Mandaue City will authorize the release of the city’s QRF to buy additional relief goods and materials.

The City Government will also distribute P10,000 cash assistance to households whose homes were completely destroyed and P5,000 to those with partial damage.

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) has pledged 10,000 food packs for Mandaue, though Ouano said more assistance will be needed.

He also appealed to barangay officials to help gather accurate data on the number of affected families and property damage to ensure the fair distribution of aid.

A price freeze will be implemented in the cities of Cebu and Mandaue in coordination with the DTI to protect consumers and stabilize the prices of basic goods amid the calamity.

As Cebu province and its cities continue recovery operations, local officials have urged the public to remain vigilant, cooperate with disaster response teams, and extend support to those most affected by the typhoon. / CDF, ABC, CAV