Cebu plans solar plant, oil field restart and e-buses to boost energy supply

The Cebu Provincial Government is rolling out a new energy plan that includes a solar power plant, the restart of the Alegria Oil Field and 100 electric buses. Gov. Pamela Baricuatro announced the plan Friday, April 24, during a forum in Cebu.

The strategy aims to meet an estimated 150-megawatt yearly rise in power demand as Cebu’s economy, tourism and industries continue to grow.

Solar project in northern Cebu

Part of the plan is a 150-megawatt peak solar power plant in Daanbantayan. The project is a partnership among the Provincial Government, Acciona Energía and Freya Renewables.

The project follows an October 2023 memorandum of understanding signed in Cebu City by then-governor Gwendolyn Garcia and company officials.

Garcia said at the time the solar facility was expected to help lower power costs, attract investments and support low-income residents.

Acciona has operated in the Philippines since 2016 through water and infrastructure projects, including the Cebu-Cordova Link Expressway.

Alegria Oil Field to reopen

Cebu is also moving to restart operations at the Alegria Oil Field after new petroleum service contracts were approved this April by Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

The field has been inactive for three years.

Baricuatro said the onshore oil and gas site is expected to give Cebu a local fuel supply and help protect the province from sudden changes in global fuel prices.

Officials also expect the project to create jobs and support industrial activity.

100 electric buses planned

The province is also upgrading transport through a partnership with Global Electric Transport Philippines.

The plan calls for 100 electric buses to serve Metro Cebu, component cities and tourism areas such as Bantayan Island and Camotes Islands.

Backed by the Department of Transportation, the project aims to provide cleaner and more efficient public transport.

Officials said the buses may lower operating costs for drivers, reduce fares for commuters and cut carbon emissions in crowded areas.

Part of long-term development plan

The provincial program is included in a new Provincial Energy Master Plan that matches the Philippine Energy Plan 2023-2050.

The national plan targets renewable energy at 40 percent by 2030 and more than 50 percent by 2040.

The projects are also part of Cebu’s “Ato ang Sugbo” development vision for 2025 to 2035, which seeks to make the province a leading center for culture and industry through climate-smart investments and a stronger local energy system. / ABC